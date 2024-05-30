Biden ‘partially lifts ban on Ukraine using US arms for strikes inside Russia’

President Joe Biden has given Ukraine the go-ahead to use American weaponry to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv, according to two US officials.

The officials underscored that the US policy calling on Ukraine not to use American-provided long-range missiles and other munitions to strike inside Russia offensively has not changed.

The move comes as Ukrainian officials have stepped up calls on the US administration to allow its forces to defend itself against attacks originating from Russian territory.

The city centre is covered with debris after a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Andrii Marienko/AP)

Mr Biden’s decision was first reported by Politico.