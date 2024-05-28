EU tries to secure deal on military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky continues tour

European Union defence ministers are meeting in Brussels to try again to overcome Hungary’s objections to providing billions of euros in military aid to Kyiv, which is in its third year of war since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to inspect the F-16 jets that Belgium will send to his country.

He is on a whirlwind two-day tour of Spain, Belgium and Portugal to drum up other support.

An estimated 6.5 billion euros are stalled by the Hungarian government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, considered Russia’s staunchest ally in the 27-nation bloc.

Volodymyr Zelensky, left, is welcomed by Spain’s Pedro Sanchez in Madrid (Paul White/AP)

Single-member states have wide veto powers and Hungary has long held up funds aimed at boosting Ukraine’s defence efforts.

“We need all these critical decisions and still there are too many decisions which are not made,” said Estonian defence minister Hanno Pevkur ahead of the meeting. “The urgency is very, very acute.”

On Monday Mr Zelensky successfully secured a Spanish pledge for additional air defence missiles to help fight the nearly 3,000 bombs that he says Russia launches against Ukraine every month.

Still, Ukraine urgently needs another seven US-made Patriot air defence systems to stop Russia from hitting the power grid and civilian areas, as well as military targets, with devastating glide bombs that cause wide destruction, Mr Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signed a bilateral security agreement that allocates one billion euros of military aid to Ukraine in 2024, and five billion euros by 2027. More Leopard tanks and artillery ammunition are also included in the package.

Ukrainian troops on the front line near the city of Bakhmut (Iryna Rybakova via AP)

He was set to visit Belgium and Spain earlier this month but postponed all his foreign trips after Russia launched its offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Ukraine has repeatedly tried to strike behind Russian lines, often with drones, though Russia’s response to the new technology used in unmanned vehicles has improved in recent months.

The onslaught unfolding as the weather improves has brought Ukraine’s biggest military test since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Slow deliveries of support by its western partners, especially a lengthy delay in US military aid, have left Ukraine at the mercy of Russia’s bigger army and air force.