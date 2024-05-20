Acting President appointed after Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Iran’s supreme leader has appointed Mohammad Mokhber as the country’s acting President after a helicopter crash killed Ebrahim Raisi.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the announcement in a message of condolence he shared over President Raisi’s death in the crash on Sunday.

Mr Mokhber was Iran’s first vice president.

The helicopter wreckage was found on Monday in a mountainous area of north-western Iran.

Khamenei also announced five days of mourning in his message.