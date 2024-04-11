Property tycoon sentenced to death in Vietnam’s largest fraud trial

A property tycoon has been sentenced to death by a court in Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam in the country’s largest financial fraud case, state media said.

Truong My Lan, 67, chair of real estate company Van Thinh Phat (VTP), was accused of fraud amounting to 12.5 billion US dollars (£10 billion) — nearly 3% of the country’s 2022 GDP.

She illegally controlled the Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank between 2012 to 2022 to siphon off these funds through thousands of ghost companies and by paying bribes to government officials.

Truong My Lan was chair of real estate company Van Thinh Phat (Thanh Tung/VnExpress via AP)

Lan’s arrest in October 2022 was among the most high-profile in an ongoing anti-corruption drive in Vietnam that has intensified since 2022.

The so-called Blazing Furnace campaign has touched the highest echelons of Vietnamese politics, with former president Vo Van Thuong resigning in March after being implicated in the campaign.

But it is the scale of Lan’s trial that has shocked the nation, with VTP among Vietnam’s richest real estate firms, working on projects including luxury residential buildings, offices, hotels and shopping centres.

Lan, centre, illegally controlled the Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank between 2012 to 2022 to siphon off funds (Thanh Tung/VnExpress via AP)

Analysts said the scale of the scam raised questions about whether other banks or businesses had similarly erred, dampening Vietnam’s economic outlook and making foreign investors jittery at a time when the country had been trying to position itself as the ideal home for businesses trying to pivot their supply chains away from China.

The real estate sector in Vietnam has been hit particularly hard: An estimated 1,300 property firms withdrew from the market in 2023, developers have been offering discounts and gold as gifts to attract buyers, and despite rent for shop houses (buildings serving as both a residence and a commercial business) falling by a third in Ho Chi Minh City, many in the city centre are still empty, according to state media Thanh Nien.

In November, Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam’s top politician, said that the anti-corruption fight would “continue for the long-term”.