Israel’s Netanyahu vows to carry out Rafah invasion, declaring there is a date

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated his pledge to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, declaring: “There is a date.”

Mr Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel must send ground forces into Rafah, saying it is Hamas’ last stronghold in Gaza.

But the international community, including the US, opposes the operation, saying the roughly 1.4 million civilians seeking shelter there will be in danger.

Israel has insisted it has a plan to protect the civilians.

In a video statement on Monday, Mr Netanyahu said the Rafah operation is essential for victory.

“It will happen. There is a date,” he said, without elaborating.

He spoke as Israeli negotiators were in Cairo discussing international efforts to broker a ceasefire deal with Hamas.