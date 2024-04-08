In Pictures: Millions gather to watch solar eclipse sweep across US

Millions of spectators in the US, Mexico and Canada gathered to view a total solar eclipse.
It was thought to be North America’s biggest eclipse crowd ever, thanks to the densely populated path.
The eclipse began in the middle of the Pacific, with people on the Cook Islands being the first to witness the phenomenon, and is sweeping across North America, reaching Mexico next.
Totality will last up to four minutes and 28 seconds in certain spots.
The eclipse was cutting diagonally from Texas to Maine, before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.