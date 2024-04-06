Mexico cuts off diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police break into embassy

Police stormed the Mexican embassy in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito on Friday to seize the former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas.

Mr Glas was taking refuge in the embassy.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declared the act “a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico”.

He added that as a result of Ecuador’s actions, Mexico will officially sever diplomatic relations with its neighbour.

The raid took place hours after the Mexican government granted Mr Glas political asylum, as diplomatic tensions between the two countries deepened.

On Saturday, he was taken from the attorney general’s office to a detention facility in an armoured vehicle followed by a convoy of military and police vehicles. People who had gathered outside the prosecutor’s office yelled “strength” as the vehicles began to move.

Mr Glas is perhaps the most wanted man in Ecuador and faces investigations into corruption, bribery and more.

The police broke the external doors of the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in the Ecuadorian capital and entered the main patio.

Ecuador’s presidency issued a statement on Friday: “Ecuador is a sovereign nation and we are not going to permit any criminal to stay free.”

Police break into the Mexican embassy in Quito, Ecuador (David Bustillos/AP)

Mr Obrador fired back, dubbing the intrusion an “authoritarian act”.

Mr Lopez Obrador wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that his government will “proceed legally and immediately declare the suspension of diplomatic relations”.

Experts watching the arrests pointed out that the act was a bold violation of the Vienna Conventions on Consular Relations, which is likely to drive a wedge between the governments of Mexico and Ecuador.

“This is not possible, it cannot be, this is crazy,” said Roberto Canseco, head of the Mexican consular section in Quito, outside the embassy.

Asked about the situation of the former vice president and if he was apprehended by public forces, he stated: “I understand that yes, I am very worried because they could kill him; there is no basis to do this, this is totally outside the norm.”

Ecuador’s foreign ministry and ministry of the interior did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

The Mexican embassy in Quito remained under heavy police guard late on Friday.

A day earlier, tensions between the two countries escalated after Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made statements that Ecuador considered “very unfortunate” about the last elections in which the Ecuadorian president Daniel Noboa won.

In reaction, the Ecuadorian government declared the Mexican ambassador persona non grata.