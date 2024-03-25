Philippines lodges ‘strongest protest’ against China over a water cannon assault

The Philippines lodged its “strongest protest” against Beijing on Monday and summoned a senior Chinese diplomat over a water cannon assault by the Chinese coast guard.

Filipino navy crew members were injured and their boat was heavily damaged in the assault in the disputed South China Sea, officials said.

Two Chinese coast guard ships hit a Philippine navy-operated supply boat with water cannons on Saturday in the latest and most serious confrontation between the rival Asian claimants.

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a Chinese coast guard ship, top, tries to block a Philippine government vessel in the disputed South China Sea (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

The repeated high-seas confrontations since last year have sparked fears of a larger conflict that could put China and the United States on a collision course.

The US has warned repeatedly that it is obligated to defend the Philippines — its oldest treaty ally in Asia — if Filipino forces, ships or aircraft come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea.

The United States, the European Union, Japan, Australia and about 16 other countries have expressed support for the Philippines and the rule of law, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila.

China accused Philippine vessels of “intruding” into Chinese waters and its Defence Ministry warned that Beijing will continue to take “resolute and decisive measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights”.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila issued a statement by the Chinese coast guard that warned the Philippines against “playing with fire”.

In a phone call with her Chinese counterpart, Philippine foreign undersecretary Theresa Lazaro expressed “the Philippines’ strongest protest against the aggressive actions undertaken by the China coast guard and Chinese maritime militia against the rotation and resupply mission undertaken by the Philippines,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Philippine officials have summoned a senior Chinese diplomat to Manila to demand that Chinese ships immediately leave the waters around Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged reef that lies in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

It added that it separately summoned a senior Chinese diplomat in Manila to convey the protest and demand that Chinese ships immediately leave the waters around Second Thomas Shoal, which lies in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, and for China to stop violating international law.

Philippine defence, security and foreign affairs officials convened a meeting on Monday to discuss new steps to deal with what they say is China’s unacceptable and provocative actions in the South China Sea.

Their recommendations would be submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and were not immediately released to the public.

Second Thomas Shoal has been occupied by a small contingent of the Philippine navy and marines on a marooned warship since 1999 but has been surrounded by the Chinese coast guard and other vessels in an increasingly tense standoff.

It is the second time the Philippine supply boat has been damaged by water cannon in March.

The US lays no claims to the busy seaway, a key global trade route, but has deployed Navy ships and fighter jets in what it calls freedom of navigation operations that have challenged China’s claims to virtually the entire South China Sea.

Beijing says the strengthening of US alliances in Asia, including with the Philippines, is aimed at containing China and threatens regional stability.

Aside from China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also have overlapping claims in the resource-rich and busy waterway.

Beijing has refused to recognise a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated its expansive claims on historical grounds.