Israel launches night raid on Gaza’s main hospital

Israeli forces have launched another raid on the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital, saying Hamas militants had regrouped there and had fired on them from inside the site.

Palestinian officials said tens of thousands of people were sheltering at the Shifa Hospital during the attack on Monday morning.

The army last raided the hospital in November after claiming that Hamas maintained an elaborate command centre within and beneath the facility.

An Israeli soldier on top a tank on the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on March 17 (Ariel Schalit/AP)

The military revealed a tunnel leading to a bunker, as well as weapons it said were found inside the hospital, but the evidence fell short of the earlier claims and critics accused the army of recklessly endangering the lives of civilians.

People sheltering in the hospital said Israeli forces backed by tanks and artillery had surrounded the medical complex on Monday and that snipers were shooting at people inside.

They said the army raided a number of buildings and detained dozens of people.

“We’re trapped inside,” said Abdel-Hady Sayed, who has been sheltering in the medical facility for over three months.

“They fire at anything moving… doctors and ambulances can’t move.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the Israeli army was directing gun and missile fire at a building used for specialised surgeries.

Smoke and explosions rise inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on March 17 (Ariel Schalit/AP)

It said a fire broke out at the hospital’s gate.

The ministry said around 30,000 people are sheltering at the hospital, including patients, medical staff and people who have fled their homes seeking safety.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the chief Israeli military spokesperson, said the army launched a “high-precision operation” in parts of the medical complex.

He said senior Hamas militants had regrouped there and were directing attacks from the site, adding that patients and medical staff could remain in the medical complex and that a safe passage was available for civilians who want to leave.

The army released a grainy aerial video of what it said were militants firing on its forces from inside the hospital, as well as video of a rocket-propelled grenade striking an armoured vehicle.

It said its forces had detained around 80 people in the raid.