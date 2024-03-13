An explosion in a building outside Beijing kills one person and injures 22
The explosion came early in the morning from a fried chicken shop in the city of Sanhe.
A suspected gas leak explosion in a building in northern China has killed one person and injured 22, authorities said.
The explosion came early in the morning from a fried chicken shop in the city of Sanhe, authorities said in a short statement. The city is an hour drive west of Beijing.
Police cordoned off streets over half a mile from the explosion and were directing people away.
A truck could be seen hauling away a burned-out car with its windows gone.
Pieces of the building’s frame stood at a tilt above piles of rubble.
More than 150 firefighters were sent to bring the flames under control, according to national broadcaster CCTV.
Videos online showed smoke billowing out of a mid-level commercial building at an intersection.