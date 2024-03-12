German military has ‘too little of everything’ warns armed forces commissioner

Germany’s military still has “too little of everything,” but progress is being made in securing new equipment nearly two years after a special fund was set up to modernise the Bundeswehr, the country’s commissioner for the armed forces has said.

Days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to increase Germany’s defence spending to a Nato target of 2% of gross domestic product and set up the 100 billion euro special fund.

He said that the invasion marked a “turning point”.

A year ago, parliamentary commissioner Eva Hogl lamented the slow pace of modernisation and stressed the importance of replacing equipment that was given to Kyiv.

She said at the time that “the Bundeswehr has too little of everything, and even less since February 24″, when Russia attacked Ukraine.

Germany has become the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the US.

Presenting this year’s annual report, Hogl — who acts as an advocate of servicepeople’s interests in parliament and a liaison between legislators and the military — said that much was set in motion last year, but “this must now get to the forces and have an effect, and the forces are rightly impatient”.

“I must unfortunately observe that the Bundeswehr still has too little of everything,” she told reporters in Berlin.

“There is a lack of ammunition, of spare parts, of radio devices; there is a lack of tanks, of ships and of aircraft.”

However, she said, things are moving forward.

Legislators have approved defence contracts worth 47.7 billion euros, and plans have been made for two-thirds of the special military fund.

“This must be continued at high pressure and accelerated,” she added.

Hogl’s latest report noted that the military also has a personnel problem, with 181,514 servicepeople at the end of 2023 — 1,537 fewer than a year earlier.

“The Bundeswehr is aging and shrinking,” she said, though she acknowledged that “the issue of personnel has very clearly arrived on the political agenda”.