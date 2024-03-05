President Joe Biden claims first Super Tuesday victory in Iowa

President Joe Biden notched his first Super Tuesday win in Iowa.

Iowa is legendary for kicking off the presidential campaign every four years with its famed caucuses.

But Democrats changed the process in Iowa after a meltdown in releasing results in 2020.

President Joe Biden won in Iowa (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The trouble prompted the national party to reshuffle the election calendar this year, emphasising more diverse states.

That left Iowa Democrats sending ballots in the mail, with results released on Tuesday.

In January, the Republicans proceeded with the traditional Iowa caucuses, with Donald Trump winning nearly 30 percent of the vote compared with his closest rivals.