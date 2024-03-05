Ghana’s president delays decision on anti-gay bill ahead of Supreme Court ruling

Ghana’s president said his government will wait for a Supreme Court ruling before taking action on a bill that would further criminalise members of the LGBTQ+ community in the West African nation.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said he sought to reassure the diplomatic community that Ghana would not be turning its back on its long-standing human rights record.

Gay sex is illegal in Ghana, carrying a three-year prison sentence, but the new bill could imprison people for more than a decade for activities including public displays of affection and promotion and funding of LGBTQ+ activities.

The president said a citizen mounted a constitutional challenge to the bill in court.

The bill has sparked condemnation from rights groups and some in the international community, who have been concerned about similar efforts by other African governments.

“The anti-LGBT rights bill is inconsistent with Ghana’s longstanding tradition of peace, tolerance, and hospitality and flies in the face of the country’s international human rights obligations,” said Human Rights Watch researcher Larissa Kojoue.

Sponsors of the bill have said it seeks to protect children and people who are victims of abuse.

On Monday, Ghana’s Ministry of Finance warned that the bill puts 3.8 billion dollars in World Bank funding at risk and likely would derail the 3 billion dollar International Monetary Fund bailout programme agreed to in 2023 and negatively affect the local currency’s exchange rate.

Ghana’s economy is recovering from its worst recession in decades.

In 2023, the World Bank said it would not consider new funding for Uganda after it enacted anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.