Footballer Dani Alves convicted of nightclub sexual assault

Brazilian football star Dani Alves has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub, a Spanish court ruled on Thursday.

The three-judge panel sentenced Alves to four years and six months.

Alves, 40, denied any wrongdoing during a trial that took place over three days this month.

The decision can be appealed.

Footballer Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona earlier this month (Alberto Estevez/Pool Photo via AP/PA)

The court found Alves sexually assaulted his victim early in the morning of December 31, 2022, when she said he raped her in a bathroom of an upscale Barcelona nightclub.

State prosecutors had sought a nine-year prison sentence for Alves while the lawyers representing his accuser wanted 12 years.

His defence asked for his acquittal, or if found guilty a one-year sentence plus 50,000 euro (£42,765) compensation for the victim.

Alves has been in jail since being detained on January 20, 2023. His requests for bail were denied because the court considered him a flight risk.

Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries.