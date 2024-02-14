Jill Biden sends Valentine’s Day love to Americans with White House art display

Jill Biden is once again sending her love to Americans on Valentine’s Day through an art display on the White House lawn.

The US first lady’s “Valentine to the Country” was revealed as the sun rose on Wednesday.

The installation features a large wooden red envelope addressed in her handwriting: “To America with Love.”

St Valentine’s Day is known to be one of Mrs Biden’s favourite celebration days (AP)

It is accompanied by a large pink envelope and a card with the message: “Happy Valentine’s Day! XOXO, Jill.”

It was installed overnight on the lawn on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House.

A third piece in the display, a three-dimensional wooden box imprinted with a rendering of the White House, has spilled small, pastel-coloured hearts painted with various messages of love, gratitude and optimism. Among them are: “Be Kind,” “Choose Love,” and: “U R Special”.

The display is strategically placed to be featured on television live shots from the White House.

There is also a display inside the White House grounds for visitors (AP)

Valentine’s Day is one of the first lady’s favourite holidays and Wednesday marked the fourth time that she has sent expressions of her love for Americans with a lawn display on February 14.

Last year’s display featured the handprints of children from military families. She also displayed Valentine’s Day messages at the White House in 2021 and 2022.

Mrs Biden also created a Valentine’s Day display inside the White House that members of the public will see during their tours of the White House, the first lady’s office said.