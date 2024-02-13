Notre Dame cathedral’s spire revealed as reconstruction continues after fire

Scaffolding that has shrouded the top of Notre Dame cathedral since a devastating fire in April 2019 has been removed, marking a milestone in the landmark’s reconstruction.

It revealed the Paris cathedral’s new spire, adorned with a golden rooster and cross, in a rare glimpse into its expected appearance upon completion.

There has been anticipation among Paris residents as Notre Dame is on track to reopen on December 8 this year.

The cathedral will not be open to the public during the Paris Olympics in July, when the city will host millions for the Summer Games.

Much of the cathedral remains surrounded by scaffolding, which could take weeks if not months to remove.

In a symbol of resilience and renewal, a new golden rooster, reimagined as a phoenix with flaming feathers, was installed atop the spire in December 2023, marking the cathedral’s rise from the ashes.

Other restoration efforts include the implementation of an anti-fire misting system beneath the cathedral’s roof as well as a recreation of the original cross.