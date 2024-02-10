Hungarian President resigns over pardon for man convicted of hiding child abuse

Hungary’s conservative President has resigned amid a public outcry over a pardon she granted to a man convicted as an accomplice in a child sexual abuse case.

The decision by Katalin Novak unleashed an unprecedented political scandal for the long-serving nationalist government.

Ms Novak, 46, announced in a televised message on Saturday that she would step down from the presidency, a post she has held since 2022.

Her decision came after more than a week of public outrage after it was revealed that she issued a presidential pardon in April 2023 to a man convicted of hiding a string of child sexual abuses in a state-run children’s home.

Ms Novak said on Saturday: “I issued a pardon that caused bewilderment and unrest for many people. I made a mistake.”