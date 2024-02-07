Helicopter with five US marines on board found in mountainous area

A missing Marine Corps helicopter with five troops on board has been found in a mountainous area outside San Diego.

The aircraft was located just after 9am on Wednesday by civil authorities near the mountain community of Pine Valley, about a 45-mile drive from San Diego, but rescue crews said snowy conditions were making access challenging on the ground.

Rescuers are “using ground and aviation assets to locate the air crew in coordination with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and multiple federal state and local agencies”, the Marine Corps said in a statement.