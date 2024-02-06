Police release a report on their response to fire that destroyed Hawaiian town

Six months after a wind-whipped wildfire destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, the Maui Police Department released a preliminary report about its response to the tragedy.

The report, released on Monday, said: “The Maui Police Department, in collaboration with other emergency response agencies, worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of our residents, coordinate evacuations, and provide support to those in need.

“The bravery and resilience demonstrated by our officers, personnel, fellow first responders, and members of the community who continued to assist the community while suffering losses themselves have been nothing short of extraordinary.”

Ai Hironaka, resident minister of the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, walks through the grounds of his temple and residence destroyed by the fire (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

The August 8 fire was the deadliest US wildfire in over a century.

It levelled Lahaina, the one-time capital of the former Hawaiian Kingdom, and killed at least 100 people.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

An Associated Press investigation found it might have started in an overgrown gully beneath Hawaiian Electric Company power lines, where an initial fire burned in the morning and rekindled in high winds that afternoon.