At least three people killed in Nairobi explosions

Gas explosions at an industrial building in Kenya’s capital killed at least three people and injured at least 221 others, the Kenya Red Cross has said.

Wesley Kimeto, police chief for the Embakasi neighbourhood in Nairobi, said the death toll from Friday’s explosions may rise during the day.

The explosions, which started around midnight, sent a fiery smoke plume rising over homes, authorities said.

Firefighters battle the blaze in an image made from video (AP)

Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said a company was refilling gas cylinders when the fire started and it badly damaged the building where it was based. The cause was unknown.

Kenya Red Cross posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the injured were receiving treatment at various hospitals.

The proximity of the industrial company to residences raised questions about enforcement of city plans.

Officials at the county government have been accused of taking bribes to overlook building codes and regulations.