Thousands enjoy colourful parade as India marks Republic day

Thousands of people lined a ceremonial boulevard in the heart of India’s capital New Delhi on Friday to watch a colourful parade showcasing the country’s military power and cultural heritage to mark its 75th Republic Day.

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the parade as the chief guest at the celebration of the adoption of the country’s constitution on January 26 1950, following India’s independence from British colonial rule.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu escorted Mr Macron in a horse-drawn carriage from the nearby president’s palace to the viewing stand.

It was the first time the carriage has been used at the parade since it was abandoned by the government 40 years ago in favour of a car.

The parade showcased India’s defence capability and cultural heritage (Manish Swarup/AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing a saffron-and-yellow–coloured turban representing Hindu nationalist colours, greeted Mr Macron at the viewing stand.

The parade was broadcast live by television networks and watched by millions of Indians across the country.

India traditionally invites foreign leaders to witness the spectacle.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the guest of honour last year, former French president Francois Hollande in 2016 and former US president Barack Obama in 2015.

Thousands cheered at the parade (Manish Swarup/AP)

Tanks, missile systems, infantry combat vehicles and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems were displayed at the parade, with hundreds of police and military personnel marching with them.

Stunt performers on motorbikes, including more than 250 women, also joined.

Other participants included a camel-mounted regiment with moustachioed riders led by a brass band.

Floats showcased Hindu Lord Rama, whose temple was inaugurated earlier this week, India’s moon lander, its first indigenous aircraft carrier, a light combat aircraft and helicopter, and a submarine.

Mr Macron accepted India’s invitation at short notice after US President Joe Biden could not make it, reportedly because of his State of the Union address and re-election bid.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (Manish Swarup/AP)

A French 30-member band and 90-member marching group joined the parade.

A French transport aircraft and two fighter jets from the French air force joined 54 Indian air force aircraft in a flypast over the viewing stand.

“A great honour for France. Thank you, India,” Mr Macron tweeted.

Rajpath Avenue, built by India’s former British rulers, has been redeveloped as part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence three years ago.

It is lined by huge lawns, canals and rows of trees and has been renamed Kartavayapath, or Boulevard of Duty.