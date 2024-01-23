Man suspected of killing eight people ‘related to most of the victims’

A man suspected of shooting and killing eight people in suburban Chicago was related to most of the victims, authorities have said.

It comes a day after the 23-year-old shot himself dead after a confrontation with law enforcement in Texas.

Joliet Police and the Will County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe Romeo Nance shot seven people — most of whom were relatives — at two homes in Joliet on Sunday before randomly shooting two men at other nearby locations.

One of those men survived.

Romeo Nance shot himself dead after being confronted by law enforcement (Joliet Police Department via AP)

The Illinois authorities said there is no evidence of a motive yet.

“We can’t get inside his head,” Joliet Police chief Bill Evans told reporters.

“We just don’t have any clue as to why he did what he did.”

Police did not release the victims’ names and said they had not yet determined their exact relationships to Nance.

They said the victims included a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 20-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old man.