Private US lander destroyed during re-entry after failed Moon mission, firm says

A US company’s failed moonshot ended with a fiery plunge over the South Pacific, officials have confirmed.

Astrobotic Technology said contact and then tracking was lost as its lunar lander re-entered Earth’s atmosphere on Thursday, 10 days after launching from Florida.

It received confirmation on Friday from US Space Command that the spacecraft broke apart during its final moments, chief executive John Thornton said.

A fuel leak shortly after lift-off had scuppered any chance of a Moon touchdown.

“What a wild adventure we were just on,” Mr Thornton said.

“Certainly not the outcome we were hoping for and certainly challenging right up front.”

After consulting with Nasa and other government experts, Astrobotic took steps to destroy its crippled lander in order to protect other spacecraft.

Flight controllers at the company’s Pittsburgh headquarters briefly fired the engines, getting the lander in the right location for re-entry despite little fuel.

Mr Thornton said an investigation board will be convened to determine what went wrong.

Engineers suspect a stuck valve in the propellant system caused a tank to rupture.

“We were coming from the highest high of the perfect launch and came down to a lowest low” when the tank burst a few hours after lift-off, he told reporters.

The 6ft-tall (1.9-metre-tall) lander, named after the Peregrine falcon, made it all the way out to the Moon’s orbit, more than 240,000 miles away, before doing a U-turn and hurtling back towards Earth.

It was the first US lunar lander in more than half a century.

The next one is set to blast off next month, built and operated by Houston’s Intuitive Machines.

Nasa paid millions of dollars to the two companies to fly its experiments to the Moon, part of an effort to commercialise lunar deliveries ahead of astronauts’ arrival.

Right before Friday’s US news conference, a lunar lander from Japan touched down on the Moon, but it was unable to generate crucial solar power.

The US, Russia, China and India have successfully landed spacecraft on the Moon and only the US has landed astronauts.

Astrobotic’s lander carried a variety of experiments – including five from Nasa – as well as ashes and DNA from 70 space enthusiasts, including Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.

Flight controllers were able to turn on some experiments and collect data.

The company is already working on an even bigger lunar lander that will carry Nasa’s Viper rover to the Moon in a year.