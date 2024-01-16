US to ‘relist Yemen’s Houthis as specially designated global terrorists’

US President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to announce plans to redesignate Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen as a specially designated global terrorists, sources have said.

It comes after the Houthis launched dozens of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The vessel, which allegedly carried Iranian-made missile components bound for Yemen’s Houthi, in the Arabian Sea (US Central Command via AP)

The group says it has attacked the ships in response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza in the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.

Three people familiar with the decision – including a US official – were not authorised to comment and requested anonymity to discuss the matter before the expected formal announcement.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken delisted the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organisation and specially designated global terrorists in February 2021 as the administration sought to make it easier to get humanitarian aid into Yemen.

