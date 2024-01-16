Dangerously cold weather in US closes schools and grounds flights

Dangerously cold temperatures affected much of the Rockies, Great Plains and Midwest on Tuesday, with wind chills below minus 34C (minus 30F) in many parts of the central US.

More than 85,000 US homes and businesses were without power early on Tuesday, the bulk of them in Oregon after widespread cuts that started on Saturday.

Portland General Electric warned that the threat of freezing rain on Tuesday could delay restoration efforts.

People enjoy sledging in Portland’s Clinton City Park (Mark Graves/The Oregonian/AP)

Transport officials urged residents to avoid travel because roads were expected to be hazardously slick with ice that could weigh down trees and power lines, causing them to fall.

Classes were cancelled on Tuesday for school pupils in Portland and other major cities including Chicago – home to the nation’s fourth-largest public school district – Denver, Dallas, and Fort Worth, Texas.

The storms and frigid temperatures affected everything from air travel to NFL play-off games to Iowa’s presidential caucuses, and were also the cause of several deaths around the country.

People and traffic are sparse on Rosa L Parks Boulevard in Nashville, Tennessee, after a winter storm (Denny Simmons/The Tennessean/AP)

At least four people in the Portland area died, including two people from suspected hypothermia, a man who was killed when a tree fell on his house, and a woman who died in a fire that spread from an open-flame stove when a tree fell on to a motor home.

In Wisconsin, the deaths of three homeless people in the Milwaukee area were under investigation, with hypothermia the likely cause, officials said.

Freezing rain and sleet was expected continue across portions of the Southeast into Tuesday morning.

A man uses a leaf blower to clear snow in Denver, Colorado (David Zalubowski/AP)

Winter storm warnings were in effect for Lawrence, Limestone and Madison counties in Alabama and in Franklin County in Tennessee, south-east Arkansas, north-east Louisiana and much of northern, central and southwestern Mississippi.

Monday night saw temperatures drop as low as minus 12.2C (10F) in Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Jackson, Tennessee.

Frigid temperatures in the Northeast did not stop fans from heading out to cheer on the Buffalo Bills at a snow-covered Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday in an AFC wild-card play-off game which was delayed for more than 27 hours because of a storm that dumped more than 2ft (61cm) of snow on the region.

Voters walk in snow and freezing temperatures to take part in the caucus in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Savannah Blake/The Gazette/AP)

And voters handed former president Donald Trump a win on Monday night in the coldest first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on record.

Temperatures dipped to minus 19.4C (minus 3F in Des Moines, with the wind chill making it feel far colder.

Air travellers across the country suffered delays and cancellations. The flight tracking service FlightAware reported about 2,900 cancellations on Monday within, into or out of the United States.

Temperatures are expected to moderate midweek but a new surge of colder air is forecast to drop south over the Northern Plains and Midwest, reaching the Deep South by the end of the week.