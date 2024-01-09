Four hurt as cable car brought down by fallen tree in Austria

A cable car crashed on Tuesday in a skiing region in western Austria, and all four people on board were seriously injured, police said.

A tree apparently fell on the cable of the Acherkogelbahn in the Hochoetz skiing area of Tyrol province, bringing down the car, the Austria Press Agency reported.

The facility was temporarily closed and people who were in other cable cars were already at its upper or lower terminals, the operator said.

It was not clear what height the car fell from.