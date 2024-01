China promises pandas on the 45th anniversary of US-Chinese ties

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has said the United States and China must insist on peaceful coexistence and transcend their differences, as they did when they established diplomatic relations 45 years ago this week.

Mr Wang also promised that giant pandas would return to the US – and specifically California – by the end of the year.

“China-US cooperation is no longer a dispensable option for the two countries or even for the world, but a must-answer question that must be seriously addressed,” he said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a reception for the Commemoration of the 45th Anniversary of China-US Diplomatic Relations (AP)

Mr Wang struck a largely conciliatory note at a lavish banquet marking the anniversary with 300 guests at a hall in the sprawling Diaoyutai state guest house complex in the Chinese capital.

The two countries are trying to navigate – and avoid a war – in what may be their most difficult waters since the US ended official ties with Taiwan and recognised the communist government in Beijing as the government of China on January 1 1979.

China’s rise as an economic and military power is challenging long-standing American leadership in the Asia region and globally.

“The world is currently undergoing profound changes unseen in a century,” Mr Wang said.

Mr Wang said he hoped the two countries could transcend their differences (AP)

“We must think about how to calibrate the direction of the large ship of China-US relations (and) avoid hidden reefs and dangerous shoals.”

Both Mr Wang and David Meale, the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy, cited congratulatory letters exchanged by Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden on Monday’s anniversary.

Mr Meale, who spoke after Mr Wang, said Mr Biden expressed his commitment to managing the relationship responsibly and said he looked forward to building on the progress made by past leaders of the two countries.

Mr Wang did criticise the use of “the big stick of sanctions” and engaging in power games, charges that China often levels at the United States.

He denied that China seeks to supplant any other country and called on the US to respect China’s development path and core interests.

The giant pandas in Memphis, Tennessee, and Washington, DC, were returned to China last year, and some feared that China would stop lending pandas to American zoos because of the tensions between the two countries.

But Mr Xi raised hope for California in November when he told an audience in San Francisco that China was ready to continue cooperating with the US on pandas and “do our best to meet the wishes of the Californians”.

Mr Wang told Friday’s banquet audience that “preparations are ready for a giant panda return to California within the year”.