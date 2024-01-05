At least three people killed in train collision in Java

At least three people were killed when two trains collided on Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, officials said.

Ayep Hanapi, a spokesperson for PT Kereta Api Indonesia, the national railways, said several carriages buckled and overturned in the crash about 500 metres from Cicalengka train station in the West Java city of Bandung.

He said the Turangga express train travelling from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, to Bandung, hit a commuter train heading to Padalarang from Cicalengka station.

Wreckage of trains after the collision (Abdan Syakura/AP)

At least three people were killed, and several others were injured, West Java Police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo said.

One carriage plunged into a nearby rice field with passengers through the fields carrying suitcases and other items.

About 106 passengers on the commuter train and 54 on the Turangga have been rescued, said Hery Marantika, head of Bandung’s Search and Rescue Agency.

The cause of the accident was being investigated.