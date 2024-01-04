Unsold Christmas trees on the menu for elephants and bison at Berlin Zoo

There was some post-Christmas cheer on the menu for elephants and other animals at Berlin Zoo – they have been chomping on Christmas trees that did not find a home.

The tree treats were unwrapped on Thursday in what has become an annual event.

A bison enjoys a Christmas tree (Jens Kalaene/dpa/AP)

Elephants tore off branches with their trunks and either gobbled them or tossed them around their enclosure.

The European bison nestled into the trees before starting to munch on them, and reindeer sniffed and played with them.

Reindeer enjoy the leftover trees (Jens Kalaene/dpa/AP)

The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from select vendors.

It does not accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations.