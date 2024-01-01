Israel pulls thousands of troops from Gaza as combat focuses on southern city

Thousands of Israeli soldiers are being moved out of the Gaza Strip, the military said on Monday, in the first significant drawdown of troops since the war began as forces continued to bear down on the main city in the southern half of the enclave.

The troop movement could signal that fighting is being scaled back in some areas of Gaza, particularly in the northern half where the military has said it is close to assuming operational control.

Israel has been under pressure from its chief ally, the United States, to begin to switch to lower-intensity fighting.

Israeli soldiers load shells on to a tank at a staging area near the border with Gaza (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Word of the drawdown came ahead of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region and after the Biden administration bypassed Congress for the second time this month to approve an emergency weapons sale to Israel.

But fierce fighting continued in other areas of Gaza, especially the southern city of Khan Younis and central areas of the territory.

Israel has pledged to charge ahead until its war aims have been achieved, including dismantling Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for 16 years.

The military said in a statement on Monday that five brigades, or several thousand troops, will be taken out of Gaza in the coming weeks for training and rest.

In a briefing on Sunday that first announced the troop withdrawal without specifying how many forces were leaving, army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari did not say whether the decision means Israel is launching a new phase of the war.

“The objectives of the war require prolonged fighting, and we are preparing accordingly,” he said.

Palestinians look at the remains of a house destroyed by Israeli air strikes on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip (Mohammed Dahman/AP)

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas’s military and governing capabilities in its war, which was sparked by the militant group’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which killed 1,200 people. Around 240 others were taken hostage.

Israel responded with a blistering air, ground and sea offensive that has killed more than 21,800 people in Gaza, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count.

Israel says more than 8,000 militants have been killed, without providing evidence.

It blames Hamas for the high civilian death toll, saying the militants embed within residential areas, including schools and hospitals.

The war has displaced some 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, sending hordes of people seeking shelter in Israeli-designated safe areas that the military has nevertheless bombed. Palestinians have been left with a sense that nowhere is safe in the tiny enclave.

In Khan Younis, where Israel is believed to have thousands of troops, residents reported air strikes and shelling in the west and centre of the city.

The military and the militant group Islamic Jihad reported clashes in the area.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said on X, formerly Twitter, that it had transported several dead and injured following a strike late on Sunday in Beach Street in Khan Younis. It posted night-time footage showing medics carrying casualties to ambulances.

Combat was also reported in urban refugee camps in central Gaza, where Israel expanded its offensive last week.

Saeed Moustafa, a Palestinian from the Nuseirat camp, said: “It’s our routine: bombings, massacres and martyrs.”

He said he could hear sporadic explosions and gunfire in Nuseirat and in the nearby Bureij and Maghazi camps.

“Just as we speak, there is a big explosion not far from my home,” he said.

The military said an air strike killed Adel Mismah, a regional commander of Hamas’s elite Nukhba forces, in the central city of Deir al-Balah.

Hamas fired a large barrage of rockets towards Israel, including at its commercial hub Tel Aviv, as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Israel has said the war will last for months.

Palestinians inspect the damage in Khan Younis after Israeli air strikes (Mohammed Dahman/AP)

It has argued that it needs time to clear Gaza of militants’ weapons and infrastructure and to prevent Hamas from being able to stage more attacks.

Israel has resisted international calls for a long-term ceasefire, saying that would amount to a victory for Hamas.

Shlomo Brom, a retired brigadier general once in charge of strategic planning in the Israeli military, said the troop changes may be a result of US pressure. He said it indicates a shift in the way Israel is conducting the war in some areas.

“The war is not stopping,” he said. “It is the beginning of a different mode of operation.”

Israelis still largely support the war’s aims, even as the cost in soldiers’ lives is mounting.

Over the weekend, the military said that, of the soldiers killed since the ground operation began – 172 in total as of Monday – 18 were killed by friendly fire while another 11 died by weapons or equipment malfunctions or accidents.