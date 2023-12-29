Argentina announces it will not join economic bloc in latest policy shift

Argentina formally announced on Friday that it will not join the Brics bloc of developing economies, the latest in a dramatic shift in foreign and economic policy by Argentina’s new far-right populist President Javier Milei.

In a letter addressed to the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — all members of the alliance — Mr Milei said the moment was not “opportune” for Argentina to join as a full member.

The letter was dated a week ago, December 22, but released by the Argentine government on Friday, the last working day of 2023.

Argentina was among six countries invited in August to join the bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to make an 11-nation bloc. Argentina was set to join January 1, 2024.

The move comes as Argentina has been left reeling by deepening economic crisis.

Mr Milei’s predecessor, former center-left president Alberto Fernandez, endorsed joining the alliance as an opportunity to reach new markets. The Brics currently account for about 40% of the world’s population and more than a quarter of the world’s GDP.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei after he was sworn in earlier in December (Matilde Campodonico/AP)

But economic turmoil left many in Argentina eager for change, ushering chainsaw-wielding political outsider Mr Milei into the presidency.

Mr Milei, who defines himself as an “anarcho-capitalist” — a current within liberalism that aspires to eliminate the state — has implemented a series of measures to deregulate the economy, which in recent decades has been marked by strong state interventionism.

In foreign policy, he has proclaimed full alignment with the “free nations of the West”, especially the US and Israel.

Throughout the campaign for the presidency, Mr Milei also disparaged countries ruled “by communism” and announced that he would not maintain diplomatic relations with them despite growing Chinese investment in South America.

However, in the letter addressed to his counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva in neighbouring Brazil and the rest of the leaders of full Brics members — Xi Jinping of China, Narenda Mondi of India, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa — Mr Milei proposed to “intensify bilateral ties” and increase “trade and investment flows”.

Mr Milei also expressed his readiness to hold meetings with each of the five leaders.