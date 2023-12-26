Shropshire Star
Russian naval ship in Crimea ‘damaged in air strike by Ukrainian forces’

The landing ship Novocherkassk was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia.

A Russian naval ship in Crimea has been damaged in an air strike by Ukrainian forces, Russia’s Defence Ministry said.

The landing ship Novocherkassk was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles, officials said.

The ministry added that two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the attack.

There was no immediate report of how badly the ship was damaged, but videos on Ukrainian channels showed an extensive fire in the port area.

