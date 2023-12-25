In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world
From cold water swimming to a sunny day on the beach, Christmas has been marked worldwide.
Christians around the world have been marking Christmas Day although it was a muted day in Bethlehem, where the conflict in Gaza has overshadowed festivities.
Worshippers gathered at churches for midnight mass and other services while some chose to take a festive dip to mark the holiday.
However, the Middle East conflict ensured a sombre rather than festive mood at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus.
In Ukraine the ongoing conflict with Russia also cast a shadow although many Christians in both countries celebrate Christmas in January.