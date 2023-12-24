In Pictures: Christmas celebrations begin worldwide but are muted in Bethlehem
The conflict in Gaza has cast a long shadow over events in what tradition says is the birthplace of Jesus.
Published
Christmas celebrations were getting under way across the world although in Bethlehem the ongoing conflict in Gaza cast a large shadow over festivities in the Holy Land.
In the midst of the usual pre-Christmas last-minute shopping and preparations, one man in Florida put the final touch to his Christmas tree on a sunny beach in Florida.
In Switzerland and Germany, some took a dip in cold waters with little other than swimming trunks and a Santa hat to keep out the cold.
Many gathered in city and town squares, often below a Christmas tree, while some late requests to Santa came in as he prepared to begin his annual trek.
However, in Bethlehem, which in Christian tradition is the birthplace of Jesus, the celebrations were overshadowed by the events in Gaza which has been beset by conflict since October 7 when Israel was attacked.
Elsewhere, security operations were in place to ensure the celebrations passed off peacefully amid high tensions linked to the conflict in the Holy Land.
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.