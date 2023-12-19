At least 111 people killed, 230 injured after earthquake in north-west China

At least 111 people were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in a cold and mountainous region in north-western China, the country’s state media reported.

Search and rescue operations were underway in Gansu province and the neighbouring Qinghai province on Tuesday.

The earthquake left more than 230 people injured, damaged houses and roads, and knocked out power and communication lines, according to the media reports.

State broadcaster CCTV said that 100 people died in the province of Gansu and another 11 in the neighbouring province of Qinghai in the quake, which struck at a depth of six miles just before midnight on Monday.

At least 100 people were killed in the magnitude 6.2 earthquake, the country’s state media reported on Tuesday (Chinatopix via AP)

The quake struck in Gansu’s Jishishan county, about three miles from the provincial boundary with Qinghai. The epicentre was about 800 miles south-west of Beijing, the Chinese capital.

At least 140 people were injured in Qinghai and another 96 in Gansu, according to CCTV and the official Xinhua News Agency.

The US Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 5.9.

State broadcaster CCTV reported there was damage to water and electricity lines, as well as transportation and communications infrastructure.

The earthquake was felt in Lanzhou, the Gansu provincial capital, about 60 miles north-east of the epicentre.

University students in Lanzhou rushed out of their dorms, according to a social media post that had images showing young people standing outside.

Tents, folding beds and quilts were being sent to the disaster area, CCTV said. It quoted Chinese leader Xi Jinping as calling for an all-out search and rescue effort to minimise the casualties.

Earthquakes are somewhat common in the mountainous area of western China that rises up to form the eastern edge of the Tibetan plateau.

Last year in September, at least 74 people were reported killed in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China’s south-western province of Sichuan, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million residents were under a Covid-19 lockdown.

China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The temblor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.