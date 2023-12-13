Trump lawyers say federal prosecutors are trying to rush election case

Lawyers for Donald Trump told a federal appeals court on Wednesday that it should not speed up its consideration of whether the former president is immune from prosecution.

Mr Trump’s legal team accused federal prosecutors of trying to rush his 2020 election subversion case through before next year’s presidential vote.

“The prosecution has one goal in this case: To unlawfully attempt to try, convict and sentence President Trump before an election in which he is likely to defeat President Biden,” defence lawyers wrote.

“This represents a blatant attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election and to disenfranchise the tens of millions of voters who support President Trump’s candidacy.”

Donald Trump’s lawyers called the attempt a ‘blatant attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election’ (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The issue is of paramount significance to both sides given the potential for a protracted appeal to delay a trial beyond its currently scheduled start date of March 4.

Mr Trump faces charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, and he has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Trump’s legal team had appealed a trial judge’s rejection of arguments that he was protected from prosecution for actions he took as president.

However, special counsel Jack Smith sought to short-circuit that process by asking the Supreme Court on Monday to take up the issue during its current term, a request he acknowledged was “extraordinary” but said was essential to keep the case on track.

Mr Smith’s team simultaneously asked the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit to expedite its consideration of Trump’s appeal, writing: “The public has a strong interest in this case proceeding to trial in a timely manner.

“The trial cannot proceed, however, before resolution of the defendant’s interlocutory appeal.”

The Supreme Court has indicated that it would decide quickly whether to hear the case, ordering Mr Trump’s lawyers to respond by December 20. The court’s brief order did not signal what it would do.

Special counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court to take up and rule quickly on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A Supreme Court case usually lasts several months, from the time the justices agree to hear it until a final decision. Mr Smith is asking the court to move with unusual, but not unprecedented, speed.

Nearly 50 years ago, the justices acted within two months of being asked to force President Richard Nixon to turn over Oval Office recordings in the Watergate scandal. The tapes were then used later in 1974 in the corruption prosecutions of Mr Nixon’s former aides.

It took the high court just a few days to effectively decide the 2000 presidential election for Republican George W Bush over Democrat Al Gore.

If the justices decline to step in at this point, Mr Trump’s appeal would continue at the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Mr Smith said even a rapid appellate decision might not get to the Supreme Court in time for review and final word before the court’s traditional summer break.