13 killed, 28 injured in suicide attack on Pakistan police station

A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at the main gate of a police station in north-west Pakistan early on Tuesday, killing at least 13 officers and wounding 28 others, officials said.

Part of the building collapsed upon impact, local police officer Kamal Khan said.

Some militants also opened fire and a lengthy shootout ensued between them and security forces before three attackers were gunned down, he said.

The death toll from the attack is likely to rise as at least 10 officers are in a critical condition, authorities said.

Officers examine the damage after a suicide bomb attack at a police station on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan (AP)

The bodies of the 13 security forces killed were transferred to a hospital.

Police launched a search operation in the surrounding area to apprehend the militants who got away, officials said.

The attack happened in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, Mr Khan said. The province is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

The newly formed militant group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, or TJP – believed to be an offshoot of the TTP – claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying it targeted officers who were at the police station.

A larger number of security forces from across the country have had a constant presence at the Daraban police station where they were carrying out intelligence-based operations against militants in the area with help from local police, said Mr Khan.

Pakistan’s caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti denounced the onslaught in a statement and conveyed his condolences to those who were “martyred”.

He could not immediately confirm the number of officers killed in the attack, which he called an act of “terrorism”.

Security officials at the scene after the blast (AP)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a rise in violence, with several deadly attacks.

In January, at least 101 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Peshawar.

The Pakistani Taliban have stepped up attacks on security forces since 2022. Authorities say the insurgents have become emboldened while living openly in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of that country in 2021.

The TTP, though a separate group, is closely allied with the Afghan Taliban.

Dera Ismail Khan is near South Waziristan, a former sanctuary for militants.

Pakistan’s army carried out multiple operations against militants there after some attacked an army-run school, killing more than 150 people, mostly schoolchildren, in 2014.