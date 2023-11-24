Paris Hilton announces arrival of baby daughter

Paris Hilton has shared a Thanksgiving surprise with fans: a daughter named London.

The media personality shared an Instagram photo on Friday of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” read the caption.

She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix.

London was born by surrogate, Hilton’s representative confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday.

Hilton has been open about her journey to motherhood, freezing eggs and surrogacy.

On her podcast earlier this year, she said she was excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister named London.

“It’s my favourite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London,” Hilton said.

“I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Hilton and Reum announced the arrival of Phoenix, also by surrogate, in January.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony in November 2021.