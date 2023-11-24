Hamas ‘releases 13 Israeli hostages held in Gaza Strip’

The Hamas militant group has released the first batch of hostages under a ceasefire deal, including 13 Israelis who had been held in the Gaza Strip for nearly seven weeks, according to Israeli media.

The reports cited Israeli security officials.

Twelve Thai nationals were also released, according to Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

In all, 50 captives are set to be freed during a four-day truce.

Israel is set to free 150 Palestinians over the next four days as part of the deal.

Thirty-nine are to be freed on Friday.

The four-day ceasefire began on Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of hostages.

There were no reports of fighting in the hours after the truce began.

The deal offers some relief for Gaza’s 2.3 million people, who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment and dwindling supplies of basic necessities, as well as for families in Israel worried about loved ones taken captive during Hamas’s October 7 attack which triggered the war.