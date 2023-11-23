Spanish prosecutors seek nine-year jail term for Dani Alves in sex assault trial

Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Brazilian football star Dani Alves for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last year, a Spanish court has said.

Alves is set to face trial over allegations he assaulted the woman in a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.

He was indicted by an investigative judge in August and the court said this month there was enough evidence to open a trial. A date for the hearings has not been set.

The former Barcelona defender has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he had consensual sex with the accuser.

Dani Alves during the World Cup in Qatar last year (Mike Egerton/PA)

Prosecutors also want Alves to pay 150,000 euros (£130,000) in damages to the victim, and to be prohibited from having any contact with her for an additional 10 years.

They also want Alves to be supervised for a decade after serving his prison term.

If found guilty, Alves would be prohibited from any type of work with minors for 10 years after his term, in accordance with Spanish law.

Under Spain’s new sexual consent law, the charge of sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments.

A case of rape could carry a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Alves, 40, has been in pre-trial jail since January, when he was arrested after an initial investigation by authorities.

All his bail requests have been denied because the court considers him a flight risk, despite him offering to turn in his passports and wear a tracking device while awaiting the court’s decision.

Prosecutors this week again opposed a request for freedom made by Alves’s lawyers.

He won 42 football trophies including three Champions Leagues titles with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar.