Shropshire Star
Close

Gaza ceasefire to begin on Friday morning, with aid to follow afterwards

The first batch of captive civilians will be delivered on Friday afternoon, Qatari officials said.

Published
Israeli soldiers

A ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war will begin on Friday morning, with aid “going in as soon as possible”, Qatari officials have said.

Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari announced that there will be a pause in the fighting from 7am local time (5am GMT).

The ceasefire had been anticipated after a deal was reached, though details were still being sorted out over the last day.

Mr al-Ansari said the first batch of civilians held captive by Hamas will be freed at around 4pm on Friday local time (2pm GMT), including 13 women and children.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular