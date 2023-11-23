Gaza ceasefire to begin on Friday morning, with aid to follow afterwards

A ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war will begin on Friday morning, with aid “going in as soon as possible”, Qatari officials have said.

Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari announced that there will be a pause in the fighting from 7am local time (5am GMT).

The ceasefire had been anticipated after a deal was reached, though details were still being sorted out over the last day.

Mr al-Ansari said the first batch of civilians held captive by Hamas will be freed at around 4pm on Friday local time (2pm GMT), including 13 women and children.