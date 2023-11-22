Three killed in landslide in remote Alaska fishing community, more missing

A landslide in southeast Alaska killed three people, injured a woman and left three other people missing as it smashed into three homes in a remote fishing community, authorities said on Tuesday.

Rescue crews found the body of a girl in an initial search, and late on Tuesday, the bodies of two adults were found by a drone operator.

Crews resorted to a cadaver-sniffing dog and heat-sensing drones to search for two children and one adult who remained unaccounted for hours after the disaster. At the same time, the US Coast Guard and other vessels looked along the oceanfront, which was littered with debris from the landslide. The ages of the children were not released.

The slide — estimated to be about 450 feet wide — occurred at about 9pm on Monday during a significant rain and windstorm near Wrangell, an island community of 2,000 residents some 155 miles south of Juneau.

Alaska state troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said at a news briefing that crews on Tuesday morning rescued a woman who had been on the upper floor of a home that was struck. She was in good condition and undergoing medical care.

The scene near Wrangell, Alaska (Sunrise Aviation/AP)

The slide scoured the mountainside, leaving a scar of earth near the top of the peak down to the ocean, wiping out large evergreen trees and leaving what appeared to be remnants of homes in its wake. One of the three homes that was struck was unoccupied, Mr McDaniel said.

A geologist from the state transportation department was flown in from Juneau, the state capital, and conducted a preliminary assessment, clearing some areas of the debris field for ground searches to begin.

Officials posted on Facebook that a local food bank was accepting donations and offered a community gathering place at a bakery.

“Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with those suffering due to last night’s events,” officials wrote on Wrangell’s Facebook page.

The landslide buried a highway, cutting off access and power to approximately 75 homes. According to the state emergency management office, boats evacuated residents from the cut-off area to the unaffected part of town.

Troopers said a large-scale search and rescue mission wasn’t initially possible because the site was unstable and hazardous.

“Our community is resilient,” Wrangell interim borough manager Mason Villarma told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

“And it always comes together for tragedies like this. We’re broken but resilient and determined to find everybody that’s missing.”

Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for Wrangell, saying he and his wife were praying for all those affected.

“Rose and I are heartbroken by this disaster, and we pray for the safety of all those on site and offer all the resources our state has available,” he said in a statement on social media.

The state transportation department said a drone expert and heavy equipment operator were also dispatched to Wrangell.

The state’s emergency management division also planned to send someone to Wrangell to determine the community’s needs, added agency spokesperson Jeremy Zidek.

Troopers also warned of the threat of additional landslides in the area after a day of stormy weather marked by high winds and rain. They urged people caught on the other side of the slide, away from Wrangell, to evacuate by water taxi.

A shelter has been established.