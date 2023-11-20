Pop star Shakira reaches deal with prosecutors on first day of tax fraud trial
The Colombian singer had faced six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government around £12.7 million in taxes.
Pop star Shakira has agreed to a deal with Spanish authorities on the first day of her tax fraud trial in Barcelona.
Shakira told the presiding judge that she had accepted the agreement reached with prosecutors.
The Colombian singer faced six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euro (about £12.7 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.