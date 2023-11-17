Ceilings collapse at shopping centres as earthquake hits southern Philippines

A powerful undersea earthquake has rattled the southern Philippines, causing ceilings in shopping centres to plunge to the ground.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and no tsunami warning was in effect.

The magnitude 6.7 quake was located 16 miles from Burias at the southern tip of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said. It was centred at a depth of 48 miles.

Videos posted on social media showed ceilings falling at two large malls as pillars swayed and people took cover and shouted in fear.

The SM City General Santos mall and Robinsons GenSan mall announced temporary closures. There were no reports of injuries.

Officials said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr instructed government agencies to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone affected by the quake.

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.