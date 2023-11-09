Israel ‘agrees four-hour daily humanitarian pauses so civilians can flee Gaza’

The White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza.

The US government says it has secured a second pathway for civilians to flee fighting. President Joe Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to institute the daily pauses on Monday.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the first humanitarian pause would be announced on Thursday and that the Israelis had committed to announcing each four-hour window at least three hours in advance.