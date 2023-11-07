Kenya declares surprise public holiday in campaign to plant 15 billion trees

The Kenyan government has announced a surprise public holiday for a nationwide tree-planting day, as part of its ambitious plan to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki made the announcement via a gazette notice posted on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, following a cabinet meeting last week chaired by President William Ruto.

“The government has declared a special holiday on Monday November 13 2023, during which the public across the country shall be expected to plant trees as a patriotic contribution to the national efforts to save our country from the devastating effects of climate change,” said Mr Kindiki.

Kenya’s government plans to plant 15 billion trees by 2032 to combat the effects of climate change (Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP)

Kenya’s current forest cover currently stands at about 7% but the government has set aside more than 80 million US dollars (£64.6 million) this financial year as it bids to increase tree cover to more than 10%.

Trees store carbon, one of the main drivers of global warming. In contrast, deforestation accelerates climate change: it halts plant photosynthesis, so the trees are no longer taking up carbon. It is also often accompanied by burning, which releases lots of carbon dioxide.

Climate change is worsening droughts in the Horn of Africa, including Kenya, where rains have failed for five seasons in a row.

The Kenyan environment, climate change and forestry ministry said it will provide tree seedlings for what it said is “an unprecedented show of commitment by the government towards our climate action obligations”.

“It is a moment for Kenyans to stand in solidarity in the defence of our environment, it’s a ‘hummingbird’ contribution day, all of us pulling together to fight back the climate change crisis,” said Environment Minister Soipan Tuya.

Mr Ruto has made the National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Programme a priority since assuming the presidency in September 2022.

Kenya’s plans have been praised by Britain’s King Charles III (Luis Tato/Pool/AP)

His plans drew praise from Britain’s King Charles III, who was in Kenya last week for his first visit to an African nation since he ascended the throne last year.

“Having been planting trees for most of my life, I thought I was doing rather well, but your ambition for planting 15 billion trees makes me admire your efforts,” the King said at a state banquet.

While in the country, Charles planted a tree at the State House in the capital, Nairobi, and in the Karura Forest, which is associated with the late environmentalist and Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai.