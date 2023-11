Opposition politicians throw firecrackers and chairs in parliament protest

Albanian opposition lawmakers on Thursday caused a commotion in parliament, trying to disrupt a session in protest against what they say is increasingly authoritarian rule by the governing Socialists.

Democratic lawmakers blocked left-wing Socialists of Prime Minister Edi Rama from taking their seats and stacked chairs on top of each other in the central hall.

The Democrats threw smoke firecrackers and even pushed and shoved some of the Socialists.

However, the session in the 140-member chamber later went ahead and 73 Socialist lawmakers voted in favour of 21 draft laws.

Opposition lawmakers throw chairs into a pile during a parliamentary session in Tirana (AP Photo)

Sali Berisha, leader of one group in the heavily divided centre-right Democratic Party, described the melee in parliament as a “temporary strike” and said the Democrats would continue with such actions as long as “the shameful parliament” keeps ploughing ahead.

“They did not respect our strike,” he said of the Socialists.

The parliament disturbances first started two weeks ago, two days before prosecutors accused Mr Berisha of the Democratic Party of corruption because of a land-buying scheme that is now under legal investigation in the capital of Tirana.

The prosecutors in the case allege the 79-year-old Mr Berisha granted financial favours to his son-in-law, 50-year-old Jamarber Malltezi.

Mr Berisha last month said the prosecutor’s office in charge of cases against senior officials or major cases had ordered him not to leave the country.

Mr Malltezi has been arrested on corruption and money laundering charges. The prosecution claims he exploited Mr Berisha’s position as prime minister to buy land in Tirana owned by private citizens and the country’s defence ministry and build 17 apartment buildings.

Mr Berisha has said that both he and Mr Malltezi are innocent, and claims the case is politically motivated and that his opponent, Rama, is behind it.

Post-communist Albania has struggled to fight corruption, which has impeded the country’s democratic, economic and social development.