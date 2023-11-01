In Pictures: Mexicans honour lost loved ones on the Day of the Dead

Mexicans in the state of Oaxaca are celebrating the Day of the Dead.

El Dia de los Muertos is a time to honour dead relatives with vigils and altars.

Youths hold candles over a tomb at a cemetery in Atzompa, Mexico, late on Tuesday (Maria Alferez/AP)

November 1 is the day loved ones clean graves, decorate them with fresh flowers and gather all night long.

The local secretary of culture Victor Cata says October and November mark the dry season when the land languishes.

People sit around a child’s tomb in the San Gregorio Atlapulco cemetery (Marco Ugarte/AP)

But it is also being reborn “so there is this thought that the dead return to enjoy what they loved in life”.

The traditions are embraced from childhood and passed from parents to children.

A doll decorates a newborn’s tomb (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Ana Martinez is among those to wait with anticipation for Day of the Dead celebrations each year – when families place homemade altars to honour their dearly departed and spend the night at the cemetery, lighting candles in the hope of illuminating their paths.

The 41-year-old, who lives in the town of Santa Maria Atzompa, said: “We preserve the culture of our ancestors and that is why we make our altars.”

People hold candles over a tomb decorated with flowers at a cemetery in Atzompa (Maria Alferez/AP)

Oaxacans do not honour death but rather their ancestors, Mr Cata said.

“It’s a celebration of those with whom we shared a time and a roof, who were flesh and blood like us,” he said.

Ana Martinez prepares an altar on her home’s terrace in Santa Maria Atzompa (Maria Alferez/AP)

Maria Martínez, 58, paid a visit to her late husband by noon.

“I do feel that they are returning today but I also think they are with us daily, not just on this date,” she said.

Oaxacan traditions vary among the 16 indigenous groups and the Afro-descendant community, but according to Mr Cata, there is a shared ancient knowledge that relates to the land.

Ana Martínez places a photo on her altar (Maria Alferez/AP)

Felipe Juarez, 67, offered mezcal and beer for one of his brothers.

For other family members, his wife cooked Oaxacan delicacies such as mole, a traditional sauce.

It will be a long night, Mr Juarez said, until they go home at 6am, but these are joyful times.

Oaxacan traditions vary among the 16 indigenous groups and the Afro-descendant community (Maria Alferez/AP)

“On the day we die, we will meet them again,” Mr Juarez said.

“We will reach that place where they have come to rest.”