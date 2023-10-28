Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood attend ‘El Clasico’ Spanish football clash

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood

Rolling Stones stars Sir Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood have attended the Barcelona v Real Madrid football clash in Spain on Saturday night.

The singer and guitarist turned up at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium for the match, known as “El Clasico”, to see the home side Barcelona wearing special shirts featuring the band’s logo.

Barcelona are playing their home matches at the venue this season while their Camp Nou stadium is being remodelled.

Barcelona wore special strips featuring the band’s logo (AP)

The Catalan side’s players wore special shirts for the game featuring the Rolling Stones’ famous “hot lips” logo in place of the normal shirt sponsor. The shirts were also on sale.

Before kick-off, Barcelona displayed a mosaic of burgundy and blue along with a huge Rolling Stones logo.

Barcelona, which has a sponsorship deal with audio-streaming service Spotify, have worn special shirts for recent “clasicos” featuring the logos of Spanish pop star Rosalia and Canadian rapper Drake.

The “clasico” game between the Spanish powerhouses is a must-see match in Spain and abroad.