US and China seek to ease strained ties and prepare for possible Biden-Xi summit

In the midst of two active conflicts in the Middle East and Europe, the US is hoping to find common ground with China as China’s top diplomat visits Washington this week.

Over three days of meetings that begin on Thursday, top Biden administration officials, including possibly the president himself, will press Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the importance of China stepping up its role on the world stage if it wants to be considered a responsible major international player.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mr Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, are both expected to urge China to play a constructive role in both the Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars.

Those meetings could set the stage for a summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum leaders gathering in San Francisco.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Ng Han Guan, AP)

The US has been disappointed with China over its support for Russia in the war against Ukraine and its relative silence on the Middle East.

In addition, the world’s two largest economies are at odds on issues such as human rights, climate change, Taiwan, the South China Sea and North Korea.

Still, both sides have expressed a willingness to talk with each other since Mr Blinken cancelled a planned visit to China in February after the shootdown of a Chinese spy balloon over the US, which marked a low point in recent relations.

In the months that followed that crisis, however, Mr Blinken rescheduled his trip and went to China in June.

He was followed in quick succession by treasury secretary Janet Yellen, climate envoy John Kerry and commerce secretary Gina Raimondo.

In addition, Mr Sullivan met with Mr Wang in Malta in mid-September ahead of Mr Blinken’s discussions with Chinese vice president Han Zheng later that month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

And Mr Blinken spoke just last week with Mr Wang about the Israel-Hamas crisis.

The goal, according to US officials, is to set the stage for another Biden-Xi summit at which the two leaders could explore co-operation or at least easing outright hostility on the most pressing matters of the day.

“Wang Yi’s visit will serve as one of the final touchpoints in laying the groundwork” for the Biden-Xi meeting, said Ryan Hass, director of the John L Thornton China Centre at the Brookings Institute, a Washington-based think tank.

“Wang’s meetings in Washington will set the contours for the topics the two leaders will discuss when they meet in November.